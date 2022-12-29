Former Hindustan Organic Chemicals general manager convicted in disproportionate assets case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a statement on Wednesday said that a special CBI court has sentenced the former general manager and acting director of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. to undergo one-year rigorous imprisonment with an additional penalty of Rs 3 crore for possessing assets disproportionate to his income.

The Central agency in its statement, said, "Ernakulam CBI Special Court has convicted Jayaraman Gopal, the then General Manager and Officiating Executive Director, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Ambalamugal, Ernakulam, Kerala, the sole accused and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of one year and to pay a fine of Rs 3 crores."



On April 13, 2005, the CBI filed a case against Gopal and his wife on the grounds that Gopal, while holding the positions of deputy GM (projects), officiating executive director, and other positions at Hindustan Organic from the period of January 1, 1998, and February 28, 2005, had amassed assets in his name and in the names of his family members, worth approximately Rs 1.56 crore, which was out of proportion to his known source of income.

The accused was found guilty and sentenced to prison by the trial court following an inquiry. The case was investigated and prosecuted by Kochi CBI and ACB.

Ernakulam Special Judge for CBI Court-III KK Balakrishnan found the accused guilty and convicted him. (ANI)

