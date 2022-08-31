Former IAS officer's wife in Jharkhand accused of abusing house help; NCW seeks action in 7 days

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): The National Commission for Women on Tuesday ordered action against the wife of former IAS officer Maheshwar Patra for allegedly assaulting and harassing their house help.

Seema Patra, a former IAS officer's wife has been accused of keeping her 29-year-old house help starving for food and water for days.

Seema Patra has also been a Bharatiya Janata Party leader who was attached with the Rashtriya Mahila Morcha wing.

In the complaint lodged with the NCW, Patra has also been accused of breaking her maid's teeth with an iron rod and thrashing her regularly.

"The atrocity perpetrated on the victim is an extremely disturbing and such act of violence against a human is shameful," an official statement from the NCW read.



Having the commission taking cognizance of the reported crime, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Director General of Police, Jharkhand to arrest the accused if the allegations levelled are found to be true.

The Commission has also written for a fair and time-bound investigation.

It has also sought the best medical treatment for the victim and has asked the authorities to ensure safe rehabilitation for her.

"The action taken in the matter must be apprised to the Commission within seven days," the statement read.

As soon as the matter came to light, the Bharatiya Janata Party expelled her from the party, informed the Jharkhand BJP.

Proving its zero tolerance towards atrocities against SC and ST communities, when the incident regarding the brutality of a maid working in BJP leader Seema Patra's house came into the public domain, the BJP state president immediately suspended her.

"She was also served a show-cause regarding termination of the primary membership from the party. A committee was formed to inquire into the matter in detail. After the committee submits its report, strictest of action will be taken against them. In BJP, there is no place for such people," Pratul Shahdeo, BJP spokesperson. (ANI)

