Former Indian Army chief General SF Rodrigues passes away

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Former Indian Army chief General SF Rodrigues passed away on Friday at the age of 88.

He served as the Chief of Army Staff between 1990-93. In addition to his more than 40 years of illustrious service in the Army, he served two terms on the National Security Advisory Board and was Governor of Punjab between 2004 to 2010.

Indian Army, in a tweet today, wrote, "General MM Naravane #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Sunith Francis Rodrigues, who passed away today. Known as a Thinker and Strategist, he leaves behind a legacy of utmost dedication and service to the Nation."



The army said that the nation and Indian Army will always be indebted to his invaluable contribution and service to the nation.

Army tweeted, "Since his retirement, he has been engaged in social and literary pursuits and has also delivered numerous talks on strategic issues. The Nation and #IndianArmy will always be indebted to his invaluable contribution and service to the Nation." (ANI)

