Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4 (ANI): Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a contempt of court petition in Madras High Court against IPS officer G Sampath Kumar, who investigated the IPL betting case.



Sampath was involved in investigating the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting cases.

He had then unearthed an international money laundering operation in which mafia don Dawood Ibrahim was reportedly involved. (ANI)