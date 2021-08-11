Former IPS officer, Praveen Kumar who recently joined BSP, tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 11 (ANI): Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who recently joined into Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday, has been tested positive for Covid-19.

This news pours in after scores of people gathered to attend his joining-in ceremony wherein, as per the visuals, several people flouted COVID-19 norms.

In a tweet in Telugu, Kumar informed, "As I have been feeling lethargic for the last two days, I have undergone a COVID test, came to the Government Gandhi Hospital for the treatment as soon as I was diagnosed with COVID and have just been discharged. People who were closest to me, please isolate yourselves. I have mild symptoms. Nothing to worry at all."



Praveen Kumar joined BSP on Sunday and is appointed as the BSP's Telangana State Co-ordinator.

On July 20, senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who was posted as the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, applied for voluntary retirement after tendering his resignation.

In his application for voluntary retirement, Kumar stated, "With a heavy heart (and joy at the same time) I am sharing with you my decision to voluntarily retire from government service. I have mailed my request to the Chief Secretary of Government of Telangana today. It was not easy to arrive at this life-changing decision, given my humble beginnings and the arduous journey to become an IPS officer."

He had further stated, "However, the pure pleasure of following my passion hereafter has helped me overcome this uncertainty."

Kumar had stoked controversy when he appealed to Dalits to eat Beef and was also a part of swearing-in against the Hindu religion. (ANI)

