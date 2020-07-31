Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti's detention under PSA extended by 3 months

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's detention under Public Safety Act (PSA) is extended by three months.

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

Earlier, the former J-K CM's detention was extended on May 5 for three months.

"Whereas on the reports from field formations, the detention period of the detenue was further extended for three months vide Government order No Home PB-V 1137 of 2020 dated 05-05-2020; and Whereas the period of detention of the detenue is scheduled to expire on 05-08-2020 and Whereas the law enforcing agencies) have recommended further extension in the period of detention and on examination the same is considered to be necessary," an order from Government of J-K read.

"Now therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by section 8(1) (a) (1)read with clause (a) of sub section (1) of section 18 of the J&K PSA 1978 the Government hereby directs that the period of detention of Ms Mehbooba Mufti... be extended for a further period of three months and she may be lodged in Subsidiary Jail Fairview Gupkar Road, Srinagar," the order further read.

While Farooq, and son, Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March, Mufti was on April 7 shifted from a make-shift jail to her Fairview residence on Gupkar road here. (ANI)