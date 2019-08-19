Former J-K DGP mocks Pak Army Chief, says Bajwa ordered Imran to 'gift him with 3 yrs extension'

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid on Monday mocked at Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa after his (Gen Bajwa) tenure was extended for a period of three years.

Retweeting a tweet by the ANI informing about the development, Vaid wrote, "Dear@ANI correction please: Army Chief General Bajwa ordered PM Imran Khan to gift him with 3 years extension."

ANI had tweeted, "Pakistan Media: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure extended for another 3 years."

"According to a notification by the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office, General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," The Dawn reported on Monday.

The decision of extending Bajwa's tenure has been taken "in view of the regional security environment." The notification was personally signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bajwa's extension of his tenure comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's historic move of abrogating Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

Bajwa was appointed to the current post by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016. (ANI)

