Former J-K Dy CM Nirmal Singh removes state flag from vehicle

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir ) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): After Parliament revoked Article 370 and passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 which bifurcates the state into two Union Territories, Nirmal Singh, the state's former Deputy Chief Minister, removed the Jammu and Kashmir state flag from his vehicle on Tuesday.

"This is a big day for us. We were carrying this burden when we came in the government because BJP is for one constitution, one flag, one president. But the separatist symbol was there," Singh told ANI.

"Now Parliament has passed the bill and we are feeling relieved. Ultimately, we have thrown this burden," he added.

The Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and a resolution to repeal controversial Article 370 with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the said Article had "throttled" democracy in Kashmir and its repealing will entail extension of 106 central laws to Jammu and Kashmir.

The passage of Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 and adoption of the resolution to repeal Article 370 in Lok Sabha was greeted by loud thumping of desks and exchange of greetings by BJP members, who earlier gave a standing ovation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he entered the House before the reply statement by Shah.

The bill and resolution considered historic and with long term implications, was adopted by Rajya Sabha on Monday. The repeal of Article 370 has also led to abrogation of Article 35 A related to "permanent residents". (ANI)

