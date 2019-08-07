Nirmal Singh , former Deputy Chief Minister, J& K removed state flag from his vehicle
Nirmal Singh , former Deputy Chief Minister, J& K removed state flag from his vehicle

Former J-K Dy CM Nirmal Singh removes state flag from vehicle

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:29 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir ) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): After Parliament revoked Article 370 and passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 which bifurcates the state into two Union Territories, Nirmal Singh, the state's former Deputy Chief Minister, removed the Jammu and Kashmir state flag from his vehicle on Tuesday.
"This is a big day for us. We were carrying this burden when we came in the government because BJP is for one constitution, one flag, one president. But the separatist symbol was there," Singh told ANI.
"Now Parliament has passed the bill and we are feeling relieved. Ultimately, we have thrown this burden," he added.
The Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and a resolution to repeal controversial Article 370 with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the said Article had "throttled" democracy in Kashmir and its repealing will entail extension of 106 central laws to Jammu and Kashmir.
The passage of Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 and adoption of the resolution to repeal Article 370 in Lok Sabha was greeted by loud thumping of desks and exchange of greetings by BJP members, who earlier gave a standing ovation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he entered the House before the reply statement by Shah.
The bill and resolution considered historic and with long term implications, was adopted by Rajya Sabha on Monday. The repeal of Article 370 has also led to abrogation of Article 35 A related to "permanent residents". (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 01:26 IST

'Irreparable loss to BJP and Indian politics': Amit Shah pays...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Expressing condolences on the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah said her demise is an irreparable loss to the BJP and Indian politics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 01:06 IST

Congress pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Congress party condoled the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:44 IST

Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Sushma, says she was 'gifted...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences on the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:30 IST

Sunny Deol Lok Sabha attendance unimpressive, skipped 28 days of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Actor and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol failed to impress with his attendance record in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha by not attending the house for 28 days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:27 IST

President, PM Modi condole death of Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:17 IST

BJP leaders target NC, PDP during debate on J&K Reorganisation Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Political dynasties in Jammu and Kashmir came under sharp attack by BJP members in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Reorganisation Bill with Home Minister Amit Shah targeting three dynasties and Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:01 IST

Man drives auto on Virar railway platform to help woman in labour, held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture, an autorickshaw driver here drove his vehicle on to the Virar railway station platform to help a woman who went into premature labour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:58 IST

Top BJP leaders hail passage of 'historic' bills on J-K

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Riding on a thumping majority in Lok Sabha and engineering numbers in Rajya Sabha, the Centre successfully annulled Article 370 and passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019. Buoyed by it, leaders from BJP and its allies heaped praises on Prime Minister Naren

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:48 IST

Schools in Maharashtra's Sangli, Satra, Kolhapur to remain...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): All schools and colleges will remain closed in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts on Wednesday as heavy rains continued to lash the region, creating a flood-like situation, department of education officials said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:45 IST

Schools to remain shut in Dehradun on Wednesday

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rainfall alert issued by Met department, Dehradun district magistrate has ordered all government and private schools to remain shut on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:44 IST

Hyderabad: Two GHMC workers lose their lives in accident at dumpyard

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers lost their lives in an accident at a dumpyard near Imbliban bus station on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:43 IST

NSA Doval reviews security situation as Parliament ends special...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval reviewed security situations at a meeting attended by senior security officials here as Parliament passed a resolution abrogating Article 370 on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl