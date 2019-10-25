New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed former interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma as the new Administrator of Lakshadweep.
A 1976-batch retired IPS officer of Kerala cadre, Sharma served as chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from 2015 to 2017.
He was appointed as the interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 during the first term of the Narendra Modi-led government.
The President appointed Girish Chandra Murmu as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Radha Krishna Mathur as the first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, days before the two regions formally come into existence as Union Territories.
Satya Pal Malik, the incumbent Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, has been transferred to Goa.
Kerala BJP chief PS Sreedharan Pillai has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram.
Murmu is a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer and was appointed as Secretary, Department of Expenditure in March this year.
Mathur is a retired 1977-batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre and retired as Chief Information Commissioner of India (CIC) in November 2018.
Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will formally come into existence as UTs on October 31. The Parliament had passed a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir in August and adopted a resolution to repeal Article 370 from the region. (ANI)
Former J-K interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma named new Administrator of Lakshadweep
ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:42 IST
