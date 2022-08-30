Former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi hits out at Hemant Soren government over Dumka girl's death case

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], August 30 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit out against the chief minister Hemant Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand alleging that it was not acting proactively in the case in which a school girl died after being set on fire in the state's Dumka district.

Addressing a press conference here today, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former chief minister Babulal Marandi said that the law and order situation in the state has been worsening during the 32-month-long tenure of the Soren government.

The BJP leader also claimed that the life of the Class 12 girl, Ankita Singh could have been saved if the government had acted proactively.

"Ankita's life could have been saved, if the government had airlifted her to a good hospital in time, she would have been alive. They had airlifted Nadeem Ansari, a man who was shot by police during riots, then why couldn't they airlift her? The family had to take her in a car, it took time and she did not survive. Even today, I met her family, they are being intimidated into taking back the case filed against Shahrukh (one of the accused arrested in the case)," the BJP leader said.

He attacked the Soren government for "always playing the Adivasi card" and said that it is an attempt by the government to divert the attention.



"Whenever we highlight the issues in the state, the government plays the Adivasi card and tries to portray that we are attacking them because they are tribals. But, the truth is they are the most anti-tribal," Marandi said.

Marandi also pointed out multiple incidents, that he alleged were attacks on tribals.

"The government says that it is a well-wisher of tribals, but there are so many instances of attacks and crimes against tribals. That's why I am saying that not just this government is corrupt, but also Anti-tribal and Anti-woman," Marandi further attacked the Soren government.

Ankita Singh, a student of class 12, succumbed to her injuries on Monday, after being set ablaze by a boy for allegedly turning down his proposal. She was cremated on Monday morning.

The girl had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment.

The Jharkhand police on Monday arrested the second accused in the Ankita murder case and sent him to jail. Earlier one accused Shahrukh was arrested on August 23.

Accused Shahrukh had allegedly poured petrol on Ankita Kumari, through the window of her home when she was asleep and set her on fire. (ANI)

