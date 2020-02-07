Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy asks what's wrong in asking for a full term?

Kolar (Karnataka) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that he had done nothing wrong in asking people to vote him back to power and since he had worked during the 14 months that he was in power he was right in seeking for a full term.

"I am asking people to give me a full term, what is wrong in that? I worked during 14 months tenure (as chief minister) that's why I'm asking people again to give me a full term to work for them," said Kumaraswamy.

He further added that he is not looking for anyone's certificate and that Congress leader Siddaramaiah would not have become chief minister had Yediyurappa (current Karnataka chief minister) not formed the party.

"I am not working for someone's certificate. Siddaramaiah needs to answer for the houses built in their tenure and the present condition of those houses," he said.

He also said that JD(S) has not taken any decision on contesting the State Legislative Council elections and that the party had nothing to do with an independent candidate who has contested. (ANI)

