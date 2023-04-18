Former Karnataka minister KJ George files nomination from Sarvagna Nagar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): Karnataka former minister KJ George on Tuesday filed nominations as Congress' candidate from the Sarvagna Nagar segment for the May 10 Assembly polls.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "On this momentous day I filed my nomination papers to contest from #SarvagnaNagarConstituency. I can only say I am overwhelmed by all the love and support my people showered on me during this time."

The process of nominations has picked up momentum in Karnataka with senior leaders from various parties filing their papers.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar filed his nomination from the Kanakapura constituency.

He said that the grand old party will surpass the 150 seats mark in the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Before filing his nomination, the state Congress president held a roadshow in his constituency from where he is a 7-time MLA and exuded confidence in forming the government in the state and to root out corruption.



"Guided by the blessing of my people of Karnataka, filed my nomination today from Kanakapura constituency. I have full faith in Karnataka, as we are all set to root out corruption and poor governance in the coming few days," Shivakumar tweeted.

Later, former Prime Minister HD Dewegowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy filed his nomination as a candidate of Janata Dal-Secular candidate from the Ramanagara seat.

After filing his nomination papers, he said that it was an emotional moment for him to receive a ticket from his grandfather.

"...When I took the ticket from veteran politician HD Deve Gowda, it was a very emotional moment," he told ANI, adding that the JDS delivered work and promises during their tenure in the State.

JD-S leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy filed his nomination from the Channapatna assembly constituency.

The nomination process for the May 10 assembly polls in the state will end on April 20.

The result of the assembly polls will be declared on May 13. (ANI)

