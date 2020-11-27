Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis releases BJP manifesto for GHMC elections

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Telangana BJP today released its manifesto for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections on December 1. The manifesto was launched by the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

"The manifesto of BJP is the Manifesto of the people of Hyderabad. On the occasion of Constitution Day, I would like to remind people about the rights and the duties that were given to us by Dr BR Ambedkar through the Constitution of India. Moreover, on this very day back in 2008, terrorists attacked Mumbai claiming many lives. I would like to remember all the brave souls who sacrificed their lives fighting the terrorists in the Mumbai attack," Fadnavis said.

"The Hyderabad city has been taken under control by KCR and the old city by Asaduddin Owaisi, so we aim to reclaim the city and give it back to people. GHMC is no more a public body because TRS and AIMIM have been using it for their own gains and we would like to make it into a public body working for the people," he added.

G. Kishan Reddy, MoS for Home Affairs was also present on the occasion, "I ask what TRS has done for the people of Hyderabad since they came to power. They must answer, what they have mentioned in the earlier manifesto and how many of them have been fulfilled," he said.

Fadnavis said the Covid-19 vaccine would be strategically distributed for the maximum benefit if they are voted to power in the elections. "PM Narendra Modi has developed a strategic plan for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine and we would like to announce through this manifesto that the vaccine would be provided to all the people from the government hospitals and we will make sure that people need not pay hefty amounts to get the vaccination to private hospitals as well," he said.



He further said that BJP would scrape off the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and would like to develop the infrastructure in a planned manner.

"We would scrape off the LRS and would like to develop the infrastructure in a planned manner. In the recent flood situation, nearly 25 per cent of Hyderabad has been inundated and this happened not because of heavy rains but because of the illegal encroachment that took place and the negligence of the Telangana Government. This will also be solved in a planned way. The people who have been affected due to the floods will be given Rs 25,000 through Direct Bank Transfers (DBT)," Fadnavis said.

"The TRS has not implemented Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana and they promised to provide double bedroom flats and yet failed to fulfil them. We promise that one lakh poor and deserving families will be given homes under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana," he added.

Fadnavis also mentioned that they will provide free transportation for women and mobile tabs for students in view of online teaching during the pandemic.

"We will ensure free public transportation for women. Due to corona, the education system has now moved to online and not all the students are able to afford the required infrastructure, so we would give the needy students tabs and provide them high-end wifi system," BJP leader said.

Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav has been appointed as BJP's election in-charge for the GHMC polls. The top brass in BJP including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for the GHMC elections.

Meanwhile, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold a grand roadshow on November 27, ahead of GHMC polls. (ANI)

