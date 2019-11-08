Former Maharashtra DGP Arvind Inamdar passes away

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Arvind Inamdar, former Director-General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, passed away in the early hours of Friday.

He breathed his last at 2.20 am and his last rites would be performed at Chandanwadi Marine Lines today.

Inamdar served as the DGP from October 1997 to January 2000 and is known for investigating the Jalgaon sex scandal and human trafficking case. (ANI)

