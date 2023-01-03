Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh appears before CBI as per bail condition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh appeared at the CBI office in Bombay Kurla Complex on Tuesday after being granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court in a money laundering case on 28 December.

Among the bail conditions imposed by the HC is that Deshmukh cannot leave Mumbai without the prior approval of the trial court and must cooperate with the investigation.

Deshmukh was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court on December 12 on a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Deshmukh said to ANI, "According to some instructions given by the High Court while granting bail, I came to the CBI office for attendance. I am following the instructions of the court."

Deshmukh earlier claimed that the allegations against him were baseless. He said on last Wednesday, "Param Bir Singh (then Mumbai Police commissioner), in an affidavit submitted in court, stated that the accusations against me were based on hearsay and that he had no evidence against me."



On Tuesday the former minister again said, "Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze (Mumbai Ex-cop) made false allegations and I had to stay in jail."

Anil has also said, "I will meet Sharad Pawar as soon as he comes to Mumbai."

Following the release of Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to prevent anyone from going through a similar situation in the future.

The NCP chief also termed the arrest of Deshmukh and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as an example of "misuse of power" by investigating agencies.

"Whatever the order of the court has come, it is going to be appropriate to consider and make changes if the people present in today's government have good sense. The court has clearly said in its order that there is no evidence against him. The court has clearly said in its order that the accusations were made of about Rs 100 crores but in the charge sheet, the figure was reduced to Rs 1 crore," Pawar said. (ANI)

