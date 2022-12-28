Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh released from jail in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh was on Wednesday released from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

He was released after formalities for his release were completed and sureties furnished.

His advocate Aniket Nikam said CBI had moved another application yesterday for extension of stay on order granting him bail.

"Yesterday one more application was moved on behalf of CBI seeking further extension of the stay order. The application was rejected by the High Court," Nikam said.

According to the conditions imposed by the court, Deshmukh cannot leave the jurisdiction of Mumbai without the prior approval of the trial court and must cooperate with the investigation.

Anil Deshmukh was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court on December 12 on a bond of Rs 1 lakh but the CBI filed an application for a stay order to challenge it in Supreme Court which was granted by Bombay HC. A stay of 10 days was granted, and later it was extended till December 27. On Tuesday the plea for its further extension days was rejected by the Bombay High Court.

The CBI had filed a corruption case against the NCP leader. (ANI)