Former Maharashtra Minister demands dismissal of Nawab Malik over 'baseless' allegations against Sameer Wankhede

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Wednesday demanded dismissal of state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik after he levelled allegations against Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the drugs-on-cruise case.

He also said he will urge the Centre to provide security to the family of Wankhede.

"Nawab Malik trying to ignore the investigation that is being carried out by the NCB under provisions of the law. We have already demanded that Nawab Malik should be immediately removed from the Cabinet and action should be taken against him," Patil told ANI.

The BJP leader further alleged that Malik, who is an NCP leader, is trying to defame a central agency.

Terming Malik's allegations as "baseless" Patil said, "Nawab Malik is trying to divert people's attention from the failures of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra."



Earlier, Malik had shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede had produced a forged birth certificate to get his job under the Scheduled Caste category. "As per the law, Dalits who are converted to Islam do not get the quota," Malik had said.

Notably, in the drug-on-cruise case, Malik had accused the zonal director of NCB Sameer Wankhede of favouritism. Along with this, he also made serious allegations like extortion and has also raised questions on Wankhede's birth certificate and marriage.

Malik had posted purported pictures of the 'nikah' of Wankhede. The NCP leader also posted a screenshot of the 'Nikah Nama' of Wankhade with his first wife Dr Shabana Quraishi. Following this, Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar said that Wankhede's 'nikah' had taken place and the marriage had been registered under the Special Marriage Act.

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede on Wednesday alleged that Malik has been stalking and threatening her online. She requested the National Commission for Women to register a complaint in the matter.

Reacting to this series of events, Patil said, "I will request the Central government to provide protection to Sameer Wankhede."

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

