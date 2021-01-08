Former Major General SN Bhaskar passes away

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], January 8 (ANI): Major General SN Bhaskar (Retired), AVSM, Padma Shri of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers has passed away on Thursday due to old age at his residence at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.



His last rites were performed on Friday at Swarg Vatika Crematorium, Secunderabad under COVID-19 protocols. Senior Military dignitaries laid wealth on behalf of the Indian Army fraternity.

According to a press statement from the Defence Wing of the Government of India, Major General SN Bhaskar (Retired), AVSM, Padma Shri was born on 20 November 1924 and commissioned into the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers on 10 December 1948. He was awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) on 26 January 1979 and retired with distinguished service on 30 November 1980.

After retirement from Army, he took over as Chairman and MD of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). He was known for uplifting his soldiers and their families throughout his career. (ANI)

