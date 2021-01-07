Former Mau block president shot dead in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Ajeet Singh, former block president of Mau district's Mohammadabad Gohna was shot dead and two people, including one of his associates, were injured in a shooting in the Vibhuti Khand police station area here on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the police, the incident at around 8:45 pm on Wednesday.

While talking to the media, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said, "in the incident, the associate of deceased -- Mohar Singh and a delivery boy -- Akash, who at the time of the incident was passing by the incident site, was also injured in the firing by three gunmen on a bike. They were admitted to the hospital and both are out of danger now."



"At about 8:45 pm on Wednesday, a firing incident occurred around 8.45 pm in Kathauta area in the Vibhuti Khand police station area. The deceased has been identified as Ajeet Singh aka Ajeet Langda. He was a former block pramukh of Mohammadabad Gohna in Mau district. Singh's associate Mohar Singh has suffered a gunshot injury and he is out of danger. A food delivery boy named Akash was passing by the incident spot and he too has suffered a bullet injury and he too is out of danger," said Thakur.

Thakur said that Ajeet Singh had several cases registered against him, including murder and "he was expelled from Mau district on December 31".

"About 18 cases have been registered against Ajeet Singh including five murder cases. The persons who fired bullets at him were known to him and possibly, the purpose was to take revenge. About 25 rounds of firing took place," Thakur said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

