Former Minister Ambika Chaudhry, son booked under POSCO Act

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Former Minister Ambika Chaudhary and his son Anand Chaudhary, both Samajwadi Party leaders, were booked under the POSCO Act for abusing the family of Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari, informed the police.

Ambika's son Anand was recently elected as the district panchayat head of Ballia.

According to the police, a video showing SP workers allegedly indulging in sloganeering against Upendra Tiwari went viral on social media.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav informed that apart from Ambika and Anand Chaudhary, hundreds of unidentified people were booked by the police.



This comes two years after a case was registered against former state minister Ambika Chaudhary's brother for allegedly giving death threats to Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari.

In May 2019, Tiwari had alleged that Satish Chaudhary, who is the brother of former state minister Ambika Chaudhary, threatened to kill him on March 6 because he had exposed some of the BSP leader's alleged illegal activities.

"Satish Chaudhary, we all know is a goon and a sand mafia. I exposed him. He has been booked by police in many cases. So now he is threatening to kill me and my family," said Tiwari.

"We have received a complaint that a BSP leader Satish Chaudhary had telephoned Upendra and hurled abuses at him. He also threatened to kill him," Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath had told ANI.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police had said. (ANI)

