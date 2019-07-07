Former Mizo Guv, actor Mohan Babu visit Tirupati Balaji temple

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 06 (ANI): Former Mizoram governor Vinod Kumar Duggal, along with Telugu film actor Mohan Babu, visited Tirumala Lord Balaji temple on Saturday.

The two were welcomed by the temple authorities and darshan arrangements were made for them.

"I had wished for the victory of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the elections. Since my wish was fulfilled, I came here to offer prayers to the almighty," said Babu, while talking to the media after offering prayers.

On the other hand, Duggal said, "Tirumala is a peaceful pilgrim place."

Former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy had also visited the temple this morning. (ANI)

