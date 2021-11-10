Former MP CM visits Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal after 4 children died in fire incident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday visited the Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal where four children died in a fire incident.

Speaking to the media, Nath said, "It was a very sad incident. I talked to the family members of the children who died in the incident. They are in very bad condition. This is the third incident in the past six months."

The Congress leader further took a jibe at the state government and asked who is responsible for the incident.



"Was fire fighting equipment available at the hospital? Why are these incidents are taking place? The government is hiding the actual number of deaths. At the time of COVID-19, the state government did not reveal the actual number of deaths. A high-level enquiry should take place to enquire into the incident," he added.

Four children have died after the children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital caught fire on Monday night.

Following the incident, the Madhya Pradesh government announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs for the deceased.

"There were 40 children in the ward out of which 36 are safe. Ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs will be given to parents of each deceased," Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang told ANI on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered a high-level enquiry into the incident. (ANI)

