Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede pays homage to Dr BR Ambedkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director and IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, who previously arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drug case last year, reached Mumbai's Chaityabhoomi to pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Friday.

The former Mumbai NCB zonal director was accompanied by actress Kranti Redkar.





Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Earlier May 30, 2022, Former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal director Sameer Wankhede was transferred from Mumbai to Chennai. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) transferred Sameer Wankhede.

Last year, a team led by Wankhede arrested 20 persons in the bust, including Aryan. The NCB, which filed a chargesheet at the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on May 27, dropped charges on six of the accused.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2, 2021 night. (ANI)

