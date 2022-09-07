Former NSE CEO Ravi Narain sent to two-day ED remand

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): A Delhi Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday sent former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Ravi Narain to a two-day remand in a money-laundering case.

He was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged illegal phone-tapping of the exchange's employees.

Special Judge Sunena Sharma on Wednesday allowed the ED plea seeking a two-day remand of Ravi Narain. The ED also informed the court that the charge sheet is likely to be filed by September 9, 2022 in the NSE money laundering case. Ravi Narain is the third person arrested by ED in the case.

Earlier, the ED had arrested Chitra Ramkrishna (also a former CEO of NSE) and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on the case. Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta appeared for ED.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had recently also registered a fresh FIR in the NSE Co-Location Case over the allegations of phone tapping.



Following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case in the alleged National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam that involved the phone tapping of NSE employees.

The FIR mentioned the names of former NSE Chief Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping the phones of NSE officials and other irregularities.

Pandey is the 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who retired from service on June 30. During the investigation, it was found that Pandey is closely related to the functioning and activities of a company called iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd.

The company had conducted a security audit of NSE around the time the alleged co-location irregularities have taken place.

The company was incorporated by Pandey in March 2001 and he quit as its director in May 2006. His son and mother took over the charge of the company. It has been alleged that illegal phone tapping of NSE employees was done between 2009-17. (ANI)

