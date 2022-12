Former PFI chairman under treatment, doing fine: NIA to Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that the former PFI chairman E Abu Becker is being provided treatment and is fine.

The NIA had filed its status report on the plea of Abu Becker seeking treatment. He was arrested by the agency in September.

The agency's counsel informed the Division bench of justices Sidharth Mridul and Talwant Singh that the PFI leader is taken to the hospital whenever required.

A status report along with a report from AIIMS has been filed, the Counsel informed the bench.

On November 30, the High court directed the NIA to file a status report on the plea of Abu Becker.

However, the High court refused to place him under House arrest on the grounds of his medical condition.

He was arrested during the nationwide crackdown on the outfit. He has filed an appeal in the High court against the trial court order denying him the relief sought on medical grounds.

The division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh directed the agency to file a status report. The opinion of a medical expert authorised by AIIMS was also sought.



While rejecting the request for placing the petitioner under House arrest, the bench had said that requisite medical treatment would be provided to the accused.

The bench asserted, "We are not inclined to do that. AIIMS is a premier hospital. If you are using this as a pretext for house arrest, we are not granting that. We are only concerned with his medical conditions."

It was submitted by the petitioner's counsel Adit Pujari that Abu Becker is 70 years old and suffering from cancer and Parkinson and he is in great pain.

The counsel also submitted that the petitioner needed urgent medical supervision but his plea was dismissed by the lower court.

The counsel also submitted that the matter needs urgent examination but the AIIMS has given a date of 2024.

On this, the bench expressed its displeasure and asked, "Where are the diagnosis and treatment? He can't wait for a scan till 2024. It is an examination. It surely can't wait till 2024."

The bench said that it would consider the appeal for medical treatment. For regular bail, the petitioner may approach the trial court.

The special public prosecutor for NIA submitted that the agency is not opposing medical treatment to the petitioner. He also said that the probe into the matter is in progress.

The bench had said, "The point is the accused is seriously unwell. Eventually, we will have to consider whether AIIMS has to be directed to constitute a medical board and let this court know which is the best way possible." (ANI)