Former PLFI member beaten to death in Jharkhand's Gumla district

Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], September 15 (ANI): A former People's Liberation Front of India member, Sandeep Tirkey was beaten to death allegedly by villagers of Tesera in Gumla district, on Monday, said Manish Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Gumla.



He had a criminal history. The police are conducting a thorough investigation in the incident, the SDOP said.

"He used to threaten and thrash people. It seems like he was hit by sticks following which he died. He was trying to abscond from the police. Further investigation will be carried out in this matter," he added.

Tirkey had come out of jail almost two years ago. (ANI)

