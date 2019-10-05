Former PM HD Deve Gowda visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday visited the site where the Statue of Unity is established.

The Statue of Unity is a colossal statue of the former home minister of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He played a leading role in uniting more than 500 princely states with the Indian Union at the time of independence.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in October last year inaugurated the statue on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.



Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-meter tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (ANI)

