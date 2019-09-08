Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey speaking to media persons in Patna on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey speaking to media persons in Patna on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

Former PM Morarji Desai used to consume cow's urine for medicinal benefits: Ashwini Choubey

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 13:03 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Reiterating that the AYUSH Ministry is seriously working on using cow urine for preparation of medicines and to cure cancer, MoS for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday said that former prime minister Morarji Desai used to consume cow urine for medicinal benefits.
"Cow urine is powerful in its own. It is considered unique and it has a quality to treat various health issues. The Ayush Ministry is also working on using cow urine for preparing medicines and for treatment of cancer. Discussions and efforts are on how to make medicines for cancer," Choubey said.
Stressing on a need for research on the cow urine, he said, "We see that many times, people drink urine to cure their disease. Our former prime minister Morarji Desai ji himself used to consume cow's urine. There is a need to do research on cow urine."
The minister's reiteration comes after he yesterday said that the AYUSH Ministry is seriously working on using cow urine for preparation of medicines and for treatment of cancer.
"Cow urine is used in the preparation of several types of medicines. It is used even for the treatment of incurable disease like cancer. The urine of the indigenous variety of cow is often used. The Ministry of AYUSH is seriously working on it," he said on Saturday.
"The government is working on the protection and conservation of cows," he had said.
Expressing his concern over the rise in diseases like diabetes and cancer, he said,
"Non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cancer are a challenge all over the world. We cannot claim to eliminate the diseases completely but we can control it and for it, the government of India has set a deadline 2030 under a sustainable development goal."
He had said that the Health Ministry is studying a proposal to include cancer treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Prime Minister Jana Arogya Yojana (JAY).
The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) does development, education and research in the field of alternative medicine. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:57 IST

Uttarakhand: Houses damaged, washed away in flash floods

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] Sept 8 (ANI): Three houses were damaged while two washed away in flash floods following the cloudburst that occurred in Dhurma village of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on Saturday late night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:49 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderbani, Nowshera

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Pakistani troops on Sunday violated the ceasefire in Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:38 IST

In a bid to preserve his language, Arunachal man scripts new...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): In an attempt to preserve 'Wancho language' spoken in several northeastern states, linguist student Banwang Losu has developed an independent Wancho script.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:31 IST

Telangana CM mourns death of Ram Jethmalani

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:15 IST

Swimming coach arrested for molesting minor girl brought to Goa...

South Goa (Goa) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Swimming coach Surajit Ganguly, who was arrested from New Delhi for allegedly raping a 16-year-old swimmer, was brought to Goa on Saturday late night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:15 IST

BSP criticizes Ashwini Choubey for saying cow urine cures cancer

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday criticised Union Minister of State for Health Ashwani Choubey for his recent remarks suggesting that medicines made from cow urine can cure cancer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:15 IST

President condoles Ram Jethmalani's death, says nation has lost...

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the demise of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani, saying that the nation has lost a distinguished jurist and a person of great erudition and intellect.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:44 IST

PM condoles Ram Jethmalani's demise, recalls him as exceptional lawyer

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of one of the country's finest lawyers and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:04 IST

Tripura: Vegetable vendors in Agartala join hands against use of...

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): As the country gears up to impose a nationwide ban on single-use plastic bags on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the vegetable sellers in Agartala have joined hands to eliminate the use of plastic bags.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:47 IST

Ram Jethmalani's name will be written in golden words in legal...

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to the eminent lawyer and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani who passed away aged 95 in Delhi on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:43 IST

Jagan Reddy condoles Ram Jethmalani's demise

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday condoled the demise of eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani, who passed away at age of 95.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:39 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Wanted criminal arrested in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, was arrested following an encounter with police in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Saturday.

Read More
iocl