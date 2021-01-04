Former PM PV Narasimha Rao played key role in land reforms: Congress leader Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 4 (ANI): The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) organised a talk in Hyderabad on land reforms under former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.



Hanumantha Rao, senior Congress leader and former PCC president told ANI, "PV Narasimha Rao's Centenary celebrations are being organised by the Congress Party. He has brought land ceiling. Many big landlords had hundreds of acres of land but the poor did not have any land for agriculture nor their own house for shelter."

"When he was chief minister, late Narasimha Rao told PM Indira Gandhi that if she does not do land ceiling, then the poor will die. Listening to that Indira Gandhi brought land ceiling. PV Narasimha Rao was a Telugu. Today are conducting a talk on land reforms brought by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in Hyderabad," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

