Former PM Vajpayee made world aware of India's potential: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth Anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' Memorial in New Delhi.

In his tweets, Shah said that Atal ji's patriotism, dutifulness and dedication will always inspire us to serve the nation."

The Home Minister said that the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the pinnacle of Indian politics, was dedicated to taking the country back to its ultimate glory.

"By laying the foundation of a new era of development and Good Governance under his leadership, Atal ji made the world aware of India's potential and instilled a sense of national pride in the public. Today, on his birth anniversary, I pay my respects to Atal ji," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.



"Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among several dignitaries who paid tribute to the late Prime Minister.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16 1996 to June 1 1996 and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS hospital in Delhi on 16 August 2018.

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year. (ANI)

