Former President Pranab Mukherjee exercises his franchise

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee exercised his franchise on Saturday during the Delhi Assembly Polls.

Mukherjee cast his vote at a polling station at Kamraj lane in New Delhi Constituency.

President Ram Nath Kovind and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh among others exercised their democratic franchise on Saturday.

Former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi along with their family members also reached at polling booths to cast their vote.

Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am today amid tight security arrangements at the polling stations.

A voter turnout of 30.18 per cent was recorded till 3 pm for Delhi Assembly polls. (ANI)