Former President Ram Nath Kovind launches book 'Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer's Ideas Performer's Implementation'

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind launched the book 'Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer's Ideas Performer's Implementation', said the officials on Friday.

The book was launched in the presence of Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, former Chief Justice of India K. G. Balakrishnan, Union Minister of State of Information and Broadcasting Dr L. Murugan and Director of Bluekraft Digital Foundation, Hitesh Jain.

The book has been carefully and expertly compiled by Bluekraft Digital Foundation, one of the leading organisations that harness Indian talent and empowers Indian society by creating awareness and implementing out-of-box ideas for social welfare. It features a foreword by Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyaraaja (also an acclaimed music composer and lyricist) that offers a valuable insight into the vast expanse of wisdom that may be found in Dr Ambedkar's works while drawing a parallel with the policies and reforms unleashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure India's progress is in line with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision.

The book delves deep into the life, works and achievements of Dr Ambedkar from a scholarly perspective and presents an undeniable convergence between the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar and New India's development journey.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the book is not just a collection of the lofty ideas and vision of the great reformer Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, but also a compilation of how the ideas have been executed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past eight years. It's a documentation of the herculean efforts being made to realize the vision of Dr Ambedkar.

"As the first Law Minister, Dr Ambedkar had envisioned a society bereft of discrimination, that has mainstreamed the marginalized, that distributes the fruits of development equally to all, but the efforts of Governments since Independence fell short in the realization of these ideas. The Government since 2014 has relentlessly pursued these very objectives," said Thakur.

The Minister underlined the improvements in the basic infrastructure of the country and said that electricity has reached the remotest corners of the country, over 45 crore bank accounts have been opened, over 31 thousand crore rupees were transferred to accounts of women during the crisis, and said that these are the actions that identify this Government.

"Building upon Dr. Ambedkar's vision to uplift SC youth, Ambedkar Social Innovation and Incubation Mission (ASIIM) was launched in 2020. PM Daksh yojana has trained 2.27 lakh youth to add them to skilled manpower. Employee's State Insurance wage limit which was merely rupees 15,000/- before 2014 has been increased to rupees 21,000", the Minister has said.



As a mark of respect to Baba Saheb, the Government under PM Modi has formed the Panch Teerth and also installed Dr Ambedkar's image in the Parliament.

Former President of India Ramnath Kovind in his speech delved into the multi-dimensional persona of Dr Ambedkar. Recalling his contributions in the formative years of Independent India, Kovind said, "Baba Saheb's contributions shaped the policies related to banking, irrigation, electricity system, education system, labour management, revenue sharing system etc."

He also recalled the time, the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi had organized a Gaurav Yatra in 2010 in Gujarat. Atop a decorated elephant was seated a large copy of the Indian Constitution, while CM Modi was walking with the people on foot. There is no better example of reverence for the Constitution and respect for Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

He also drew parallels between the vision of Dr Ambedkar and the policies of PM Modi.

"The new education policy, which has stemmed from over two lakh ideas submitted from across the country, and which provides for education in one's mother tongue is in line with Baba Sabeb's ideas. Four labour codes to replace a multitude of complex laws, the universal account number for labourers are the fruition of the vision of Dr Ambedkar," said the former president.

Former Chief Justice of India Justice Balakrishna recalled Dr Ambedkars contributions as one of the greatest thinkers of India. He recalled the ideas of Baba Saheb on industrialization, women empowerment, education and modernization of India. He further emphasized that the policies of the current Government are implementing the essence of the idea of India put forth by Dr Ambedkar.

Ahead of the event, Justice K G Balakrishan and Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated a three-day Digital Interactive Multi-media Exhibition with a focus on the life, teachings and contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Central Bureau of Communication.

The exhibition is designed to give the visitors an immersive experience while creating awareness about Dr Ambedkar's ideals and Government's developmental initiatives. It comprises Holocubes, digital interactive puzzles, RFID-based digital interactive displays, interactive touch walls, and a display of flipbooks. (ANI)



