Former Punjab BJP president Kamal Sharma dies of heart attack

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Former Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Kamal Sharma on Sunday morning passed away following a heart attack in Ferozepur district.

Sharma had resigned from the post of Punjab BJP chief in 2015.

Hours before his death, he had greeted people on Diwali on his Twitter handle and Facebook page.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik condoled the death of Sharma.

"I am sad to hear about the death of former BJP president Kamal Sharma. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he tweeted. (ANI)

