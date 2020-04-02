Former Ragi of Golden Temple tests positive for COVID-19

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of the Golden Temple, Amritsar has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Padma Shri recipient has been put on a ventilator, in GMC Hospital here.

"His risk factor increased due to his bronchial asthma. He had tested positive for COVID-19," KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID-19) said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths. (ANI)

