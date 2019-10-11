Malvinder Mohan Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh. File photo/ANI
Malvinder Mohan Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh. File photo/ANI

Former Ranbaxy CEO Malvinder Singh detained in Ludhiana

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:59 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi police have detained former Ranbaxy chief executive officer (CEO) Malvinder Singh from Punjab's Ludhiana based on the complaint given by Manpreet Singh Suri of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) in an alleged fraud case.
He will be arrested after he is brought to the national capital.
EOW had, on Thursday, arrested four people including Ranbaxy's former promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh based on the complaint given by Manpreet Singh Suri in the case.
The other three accused have been identified as Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena.
They have been booked under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a banker), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
In the complaint, allegations have been levelled against Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh, Sunil Godhwani and others.
"The alleged persons having absolute control on Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) and its subsidiaries put Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) in poor financial condition by way of disbursing the loans to the companies having no financial standing and controlled by the alleged persons," a police release said.
Earlier in August this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residential premises of Malvinder and his brother Shivinder in connection with a money laundering case.
The raids were conducted after the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against them.
In February last year, the two brothers, who were also the promoters of Fortis Healthcare, had tendered their resignation from the company's Board of Directors. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 07:48 IST

Muslims should handover Ayodhya land to Hindus for lasting...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Lt General (retired) Zameer Uddin Shah has said that Muslims should hand over the disputed land at Ayodhya to Hindus for the sake of lasting peace in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 07:25 IST

Punjab to get 6,192 kilolitre non-subsidised kerosene for...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Punjab Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department Principal Secretary KAP Sinha has said that the state will get 6,192 kilolitre of non-subsidised kerosene oil for the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 07:05 IST

Delhi Police arrest property dealer carrying Rs 50,000 reward

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a property dealer who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 in connection with some cheating cases.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:52 IST

Head hangs in shame when I see current lot of Congress leaders:...

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that his head hangs in shame when he sees the current lot of Congress leaders.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:40 IST

Odisha: Gold biscuits worth over Rs 4.9 crore recovered, two arrested

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and police have nabbed two persons and recovered 110 smuggled foreign gold biscuits worth over Rs 4.9 crore from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:24 IST

Congress, NCP have accepted their defeat: Fadnavis

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday trained guns at Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and said they have accepted their defeat ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:00 IST

MP: Bride gets Rs 51,000 if groom takes selfie in toilet as per...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): No selfie in loo, no wedding! That's what applicants under 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojna' are being told in Madhya Pradesh if they want to get married and the brides-to-be want to become eligible to receive Rs 51,000 under the scheme.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:44 IST

TSRTC employee dies due to heart attack after participating in rally

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employee died due to a heart attack after returning home from a protest rally as part of the ongoing employees' strike in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:05 IST

Osmania University assistant professor arrested for alleged...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Police have arrested an assistant professor at Osmania University for allegedly having links with Maoists.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 03:40 IST

Kochi: Maradu flat owners allowed more time to produce ownership...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The three-member committee, which will decide the compensation to be given to the owners of the Maradu flats, held a meeting in Kochi on Thursday and decided to grant additional time for submission of ownership documents.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 03:39 IST

MP: Woman gang-raped at Bhopal railway station, 4 detained

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A woman was allegedly gang-raped at Bhopal Railway Station here, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:42 IST

Barbaric murder of RSS worker, his family, a reflection of...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Terming the murder of RSS worker and his family as "barbaric", West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that the incident was a "serious reflection on the situation" in the state.

Read More
iocl