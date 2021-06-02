Former SC judge Arun Kumar Mishra to take charge as NHRC chairman today

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Former Supreme Court judge Arun Kumar Mishra will take charge as the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday.

Mishra took over as a Supreme Court judge in 2014 and retired from the apex court in September last year.



He has also served as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta and the Rajasthan High Courts.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is the parent High Court of Justice Mishra. His father late Hargovind Mishra was also a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Mishra first became a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in October 1999 and remained there till 2010. He was transferred to Rajasthan High Court as Chief Justice in November 2010, where he remained till December 2012. After that, he became the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court before being transferred to the Supreme Court. (ANI)

