Former SC judge Justice Lokur backs Collegium disclosing Intelligence Bureau information on judges

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur on Saturday backed the Collegium resolution which disclosed information shared by Intelligence Bureau (IB) on certain judges and called it a progressive step.

Addressing a seminar on judicial appointments and reforms, the former Supreme Court judge, who was also a part of the Collegium system, said that he sees nothing wrong in disclosing the information in the Collegium resolution and making it public. Asserting that this should continue, the former judge said, "the present collegium has taken a progressive step."

Former judge Justice Lokur expressed disagreement with law minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks and said that he doesn't see any need for that secrecy.



Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier said that it was a matter of grave concern that the Supreme Court Collegium put certain portions of sensitive reports of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the public domain.

However, he acknowledged intelligence agencies were playing an important role. He recommended that the Centre should provide detailed information collected by the IB and hoped that it will help the Supreme Court collegium to take an informed decision and there is no reason for the government to send it back to the collegium for reconsideration.

He mentioned the instance of senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal and claimed 18 people have become senior to him as the government has kept his file pending and the government should be accountable for the same. (ANI)

