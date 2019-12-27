Former SC Judge Justice S Mohan passes away

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Dr S Mohan passed away in a private hospital here on Friday. He was 89.

Justice Mohan, born on February 2, 1930, was graduated from the Madras Presidency College and took his Law degree from University of Madras.

He was enrolled as an Advocate in the High Court of Madras in August 1954. In 1989, he was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

In 1991, Justice Mohan was elevated to the bench of the Supreme Court from where he retired on February 10, 1995.

He was awarded the Lakshminarasa Reddy Gold Medal. He is also the recipient of Sri Muthuswamy Iyer Scholarship. (ANI)

