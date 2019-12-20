Former SGPC president Avtar Singh Makkar dies after a brief illness

Gurugram (Haryana) [Delhi], Dec 20 (ANI): Former president of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) Avtar Singh Makkar died at a private hospital here on Friday following a brief illness.

The 78-year-old was admitted in the hospital in critical condition.

Makkar, was SGPC president from November 23, 2005, to November 4, 2016. He was also the Vice-President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal).

He will be cremated in Ludhiana's Model Town Extension at 2 pm on Saturday. (ANI)

