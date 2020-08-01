New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh, 64, passed away on Saturday.
He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.
Several leaders paid tributes to Singh.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet that he felt very sad to hear the news of the demise of Amar Singh. "May his soul rest in peace," he said.
DD news tweeted: "Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away; he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months."
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also paid his tributes. "Sad at demise of Amar Singh. He was friend of friends," Hussain said in a tweet. (ANI)
Former SP leader Amar Singh passes away
ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2020 17:17 IST
New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh, 64, passed away on Saturday.