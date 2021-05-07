Former Supreme Court judge, Justice MY Eqbal passes away at 70

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Former Supreme Court Judge Justice MY Eqbal passed away on Friday morning in New Delhi. He was 70.

Eqbal was a judge of the Supreme Court from December 2012 and he retired in February 2016.

Before that, he was the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court appointed in June 2010, replacing justice HL Gokhale.



The 70-year-old Eqbal was also appointed judge of the Patna high court in 1996 and moved to the Jharkhand high court in November 2000.

He was born on 13 February, 1951, passed B.Sc. from Ranchi University and obtained LL.B. Degree in 1974 with distinction winning Gold Medal.

He started his carrier practice in 1975 in Civil Court and specialized in civil side. He was also appointed as a Government Pleader in the year 1990, and was later appointed as Government Advocate in Ranchi Bench of Patna High Court in the year 1993. (ANI)

