Former TDP leader Panchakarla Ramesh Babu joins ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, who had quit the party in May 2020, joined Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli, Amaravati.

Babu, the two-time MLA from Visakhapatnam district, who differs from the TDP's stand against decentralisation of the capital, said that he can't work against his region and therefore left the TDP and joined YSRCP

"TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu is shedding crocodile tears on the development of North Andhra region. He is opposed to making Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state. I left TDP as I cannot work against my region," said Babu.

He added that people of Andhra Pradesh have given a full mandate to Reddy government, and it has spent Rs 60,000 crores on the uplift of the downtrodden within 14 months of his rule.

He also said the TDP has no future in the state, and many other TDP leaders are likely to join YSRCP soon.

"Chandrababu Naidu is conducting Zoom meetings only to slam Reddy government. But most of the TDP leaders are not attending these meetings. Many more TDP leaders are likely to join YSRCP soon. There is no chance for a revival of TDP," he said.

Babu added that Naidu is not introspecting on the failures of the party, and still listening to the words of a few people.

"Despite our opposition, Naidu gave the party leadership to Nara Lokesh. Nobody will vote for him if a case secret voting is conducted. I appeal to the North Andhra people not to fall in the trap of Chandrababu Naidu," he added. (ANI)

