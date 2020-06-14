West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has been sent for 14 days judicial remand, in connection with the violation of the COVID-19 lockdown.
Police had detained him on Friday after he tried to hold a protest at Kalaparru toll gate near Eluru town and filed a case under the Disaster Management Act 2005, under COVID-19 lockdown regulations.
Later, medical tests were conducted for him. As he tested negative for COVID-19, he was produced before the magistrate today.
The magistrate ordered 14 days of judicial remand for him. Eight subordinates of Prabhakar are also remanded. (ANI)
Former TDP MLA sent for 14 days judicial remand
ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:36 IST
West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has been sent for 14 days judicial remand, in connection with the violation of the COVID-19 lockdown.