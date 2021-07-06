Former terrorist absconding since 13 years arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested a former terrorist who had been absconding for 13 years in the Kishtwar district.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Naeem Ahmed resident of Tattani Kishtwar.



The accused was wanted in a case under Section 302/307/326/RPC 7/27 IA Act registered at Atholi police station.

"Information was received through reliable sources and acting swiftly on this information, a special police team of PS Atholi was constituted," the police said.

The team led by Inspector Sohan Singh, under supervision of SDPO Atholi Pardeep Sen, raided the suspected locations and arrested the absconder from the Shalimar area of Kishtwar, the police further said. (ANI)

