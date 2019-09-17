Former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh requests Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with CBI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday urged former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with the CBI in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam case.

"I want to request Rajeev Kumar to kindly cooperate with the investigation and respond to the CBI. Whenever you had called me, I had responded. Why are you trying to abscond from the process? Kindly cooperate," Ghosh said.

Kumar has been evading appearing before the investigation agency since Friday when the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case.

The agency has requested the Director-General of Police (DGP) and the Chief Secretary to direct him to appear but to no avail.

The CBI is set to constitute a special team to trace the location and whereabouts of Kumar.

Earlier today, a court had disposed of the plea filed by the CBI seeking a non-bailable warrant against Kumar.

Kumar was a part of the SIT constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI. He is accused of tampering with the evidence in the case. (ANI)

