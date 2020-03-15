Former TMC MP writes to Om Birla on Parliament not taking note of Krishna Bose's demise

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Former TMC MP Sugata Bose has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that his mother and three-time MP Krishna Bose passed away on February 22 but the Parliament despite being in session did not take note of her demise.

The letter from Sugata Bose read, "Our revered mother, Shrimati Krishna Bose, a very distinguished Member of the 11th, 12th and 13th Lok Sabha and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs from 1999 to 2004, passed away on February 22, 2020. Her biographical details were provided to your Secretariat the next day."

"Even though Parliament has been in session for last two weeks, we're deeply disappointed that Lok Sabha has not cared to take note of the passing of as eminent a parliamentarian and citizen as Shrimati Krishna Bose," the letter read.

It further read, "In addition to having served with great eloquence as a three-term member of Parliament, she was a renowned author of many outstanding books, a leading educationist, and the principal upholder of the glorious legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as Chairperson of Netaji Research Bureau until her death."

"We are writing you to request you to not read Shrimati Krishna Bose's obituary notice in the Lok Sabha as it would be a meaningless ritual and not show genuine respect to the departed soul," it added.

Academic-turned-politician, Krishna Bose, and daughter-in-law of Subhash Chandra Bose's elder brother Sarat Chandra Bose, passed away in Kolkata due to cardiac arrest on February 22. She was 89 years old. (ANI)

