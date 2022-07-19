Former top cop asks Haryana govt to 'bulldoze' properties of mafia in Haryana in lines with 'UP model'

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Lal on Tuesday said that the Haryana government should "bulldoze" the illegal properties of the mafia in the state "in lines with the Uttar Pradesh model".

Brij Lal, who is also the former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, said that an attack on the uniform is an attack on the government.

The remarks of the former cop came in the context of police officer Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate a case of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being allegedly run over by a dumper driver.

"It is an unfortunate incident. The mining mafia has committed a huge crime. They dared to run over the officer of the Deputy SP rank," Brij Lal told ANI.

"An attack on the uniform is an attack on the government. The Haryana government should see it as an attack on the government. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proved it. There was mafia who earned crores of rupees. CM Yogi used a bulldozer over properties worth Rs 3,000 crores of the mafia. The Haryana government should act on the mafia and hang them," he added.

The former cop asked the government to take it as a challenge and said that they should attach the illegal properties of the accused.

"The government should take it as a challenge. They should attach their illegal properties and should bulldoze them on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh model," he said.



Meanwhile, one person was arrested after an encounter in connection with the killing of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh Bishnoi who was mowed down by a truck while investigating illegal mining in Nuh.

According to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who earlier today assured the arrest of "every single" accused in the incident, said that others will be arrested soon.

"DGP Haryana reached the spot and is monitoring it. One person was arrested after an encounter. The search operation is underway. Others will be arrested soon. We're very serious as the attack has happened on our police and will spare none," Vij told ANI.

"It can't be tolerated. As soon as I came to know, I told DGP that a reply to this incident will be given even if he has to use the Police of the entire district, nearby districts or reserve police. Every single one of them (accused) will be nabbed," Vij said earlier today.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Surendra Singh Bishnoi and said the culprits will not be spared.

He said strict action will be taken against the mining mafia in the state.

"We will control the mining mafia in the state and the culprits will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them," he said.

Khattar said police posts will be created near mining areas and the destination of mining vehicles and their equipment will also be fixed.

"Posts will also be set up at the inter-state borders," Khattar said. (ANI)

