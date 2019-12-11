Former top court judge to inquire into Telangana encounter, proposes SC

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday proposed to appoint a former apex court judge to inquire into the encounter of the four accused in the Telangana vet's rape and murder case.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four people before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later.

A few days later, the accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in a police encounter. Soon after, the legality of the police action was questioned before the Supreme Court as well as the Telangana High Court.

The apex court said that it is aware that Telangana High Court is seized of the matter. "We will appoint former Supreme Court judge to inquire into the matter who will sit in Delhi and inquire," the court said.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice S Abdul Naseer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said that they had initially asked former top court Justice P V Reddy to head the investigation but he declined.

Chief Justice Bobde has now sought the names of retired judges for an appointment for this purpose. (ANI)

