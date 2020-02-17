Former Tripura Chief Secretary YP Singh arrested in PWD scam

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Former Chief Secretary of Tripura YP Singh who was wanted in the 600 crore PWD scam was arrested here on Monday.

The Tripura police crime branch officials will take Singh to Agartala for producing him before a court.

Last year in October, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA and former state Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Badal Choudhury and former chief engineer Sunil Bhowmik were also arrested in connection with the case.

On August 23, 2019, vigilance sleuths had quizzed Choudhury over alleged irregularities in the construction work and misuse of power during his tenure as PWD minister from 2008-2009. (ANI)

