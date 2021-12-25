Former Tripura CM sees demand of 'Greater Tipraland' as divisive agenda

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 25 (ANI): Former Tripura Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar on Friday launched a scathing attack on TIPRA motha, the ruling party of tribal district council areas. Sarkar felt that any attempt to create a divide among people is obviously is a part of the politics of both parties.

According to Sarkar, royal scion, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman who floated the party have no role in raising his voice for the real problems and issues faced by the tribal people in Tripura.

"Now, TIPRA Motha gave the slogan of 'Greater Tipraland' and called for unity. We had earlier heard such sort of slogans from Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) and IPFT. The gentleman, who is raising the slogan seems to be himself confused about his demands as his explanations on the subject varies from time to time. The way he described Greater Tipraland in the first TTAADC session and his idea of Greater Tipraland that he shared in New Delhi during their agitation is totally different", said Sarkar.



Sarkar also lambasted the royal family of Tripura and said when Tripura was a princely state, the tribal people were deprived the most.

"The history of Tripura's monarchs is long. A total of 136 kings ruled the state for a prolonged period of 1,300 years. But, at that time, there was no progress in the fields of education, agriculture, roads, transport, health, etc. Now, all of a sudden, why sympathy has grown for the indigenous people?" Sarkar questioned.

Sarkar also took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well and exhorted the workers to revitalize their organization. "The farmers' protest has set an example before us. We must not forget our fight and celebrate the victory of farmers. We should ponder what are the takeaways of the success and apply them in practical terms. The call that is raised here should reach villages, blocks, sub-divisions. If you have to leave behind your party flag to meet people and organize them, no problem. We should prepare ourselves to give a fitting reply to the ruling party", said Sarkar.

Sarkar was addressing a public meeting organized at Agartala city putting forth a ten-point charter of demands. The rally was primarily convened by Sanjukta Kisan Morcha and was a host of senior Left leaders including SKM state secretary Pabitra Kar, AIKS National Secretary Ashok Dhawale, Deputy leader of the opposition Badal Chowdhury, senior left leader Aghore Debbarma, former minister Bhanu Lal Saha, Tripura CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury. Other leaders like Radha Charan Debbarma and Left Front convener Narayan Kar also remained present.

All the senior leaders criticized the ruling BJP and adopted a resolution to oust the BJP governments in Tripura as well as at the Centre in the assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023 and general elections in 2024. (ANI)

